Formerly a resident of Williamsburg Retirement Home, Bill passed away June 15, 2020 at the age of 86 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by beloved wife Beverly (nee Houston). Dear father of Scott (Kim Frank) and Rick (Anna). Cherished grandfather of Brandon and Justin. Past Master of Oakville Lodge 400 A.F.& A.M. Bill had a genuine love of life and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Memorial Service and Interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at a later date. Donations in memory of Bill to Canadian National Institute for the Blind would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


