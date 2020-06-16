It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William Archie Kidd, after a short but difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. William is survived by his wife Cathy (Real), daughters Kylah (Troy), Krista (Leigh), and son Jordan (and family), and his 3 grandchildren (Liam, Ellie, and Declan), his mother Kay, and sister Jane (Murray) and their children Jeff (Jacquie) and Chris (Michelle). William was a true gentleman who loved his family, his job of driving truck, and a passion for fishing, especially ice fishing. Special thanks for the great care from the Bay Shore nurses, with a special thanks to Sandy, Kyleen, and Marian. Will will be forever missed by his family and many friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 16, 2020.