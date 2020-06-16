It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William Archie Kidd, after a short but difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. William is survived by his wife Cathy (Real), daughters Kylah (Troy), Krista (Leigh), and son Jordan (and family), and his 3 grandchildren (Liam, Ellie, and Declan), his mother Kay, and sister Jane (Murray) and their children Jeff (Jacquie) and Chris (Michelle). William was a true gentleman who loved his family, his job of driving truck, and a passion for fishing, especially ice fishing. Special thanks for the great care from the Bay Shore nurses, with a special thanks to Sandy, Kyleen, and Marian. Will will be forever missed by his family and many friends.



