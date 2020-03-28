|
Bill passed away after a lengthy illness at Wentworth Lodge on March 23rd with his wife and family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Jenn, sadly missed by his children, Julie, Bill (Monica) and Laura (Kim). Bill leaves behind five loving grandchildren, Madeline, Nick, Rory, Joel and Alexis. Dear brother of Bob and Bruce and families. Bill was a long time Hamilton musician, avid Ticat fan and founder of Doidge Controls and Automation. As per Bill's wishes cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held on a later date. Bill will be loved and missed by all. Our thanks go out to the wonderful staff at Wentworth Lodge for their loving care and compassion, we will always be grateful for their kindness. Donations will be greatly appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society or the S.P.C.A.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020