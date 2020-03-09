|
Bill was all ready, he lined himself up behind the ball, his eyes focused, his putter, a glint of silver as the late day sun bounced off it. He was putting for a birdie. It was a beauty of a shot. Now our dad is off to meet our mom, the love of his life Carol, at the 19th Heavenly Hole. His round is done. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, William (Bill) Authur McKinley on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 80. Predeceased by his wife, Carol. Bill is survived by his children, Laura Neil (Dale), Lisa Naylor (Rob), Matthew McKinley (Linda). He is "Papa" to Allison (Paul) Christopher and Jeffrey Neil, Karolynne (Kyle) and Kaitlynne Naylor and November McKinley. Great Grampa to Harrison Randles and another great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his two sisters, Valerie Riley (John), Terry Traina (Charlie), sister in law Beverly Buscarino (Charlie) and many nieces , nephews and extended family. Creamation has taken place, internment with grave side service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Resurrection Catholic Cemetery 254 Garner Road West, Ancaster ON. Family and friends are invited to a get together afterward to remember "Our Dad" at PX Dermody Funeral Home 796 Upper Gage St. Hamilton On. In lieu of flowers, our family would appreciate donations to The Heart and Stroke Fund or Kidney Cancer Canada. We love you dad, until we meet again.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 9, 2020