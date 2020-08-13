It is with great sadness family and friends announce the passing of William (Bill) Bain Glennie, Sunday August 9, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, he chose to settle in Bracebridge with his wife Mary Dawn (Dee) Glennie to raise their family. Dee predeceased Bill in November 2019. Bill is survived by his children Jim (wife Nanci, children Arthur and Richard), Lisa (husband Roy and child Eric), Bill (wife Linda and children Emma and Luke), sister Carol Glady (husband Paul). He was a good man, and he will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to a charity of your choice
. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com