It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Alliston announces his passing peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in his 85th year. Loving and supportive husband of 62 years to Katharine (nee Homer), father of Erin (Mary-Ellen) and David (Susan) and cherished grandfather to their three daughters Mary-Katharine, Paige and Abigail. Time spent with Grammy and Grampy on the homestead will be fondly remembered by Bill's granddaughters always. No stranger to adversity as a young amputee, Bill shouldered personal challenges with a rare grace and quiet determination throughout his life. One could not hope for a better example as a husband, father or grandfather. Always in our hearts, Dad. Cremation has taken place as per William's wishes. A celebration of life has been postponed to a later date due to the current covid mandate. Thoughts of condolence may be left online at www.dbancaster.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to Alzheimer Society Canada www.alzheimer.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020