Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Alliston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Bill Alliston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Bill Alliston Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Alliston announces his passing peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in his 85th year. Loving and supportive husband of 62 years to Katharine (nee Homer), father of Erin (Mary-Ellen) and David (Susan) and cherished grandfather to their three daughters Mary-Katharine, Paige and Abigail. Time spent with Grammy and Grampy on the homestead will be fondly remembered by Bill's granddaughters always. No stranger to adversity as a young amputee, Bill shouldered personal challenges with a rare grace and quiet determination throughout his life. One could not hope for a better example as a husband, father or grandfather. Always in our hearts, Dad. Cremation has taken place as per William's wishes. A celebration of life has been postponed to a later date due to the current covid mandate. Thoughts of condolence may be left online at www.dbancaster.ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to Alzheimer Society Canada www.alzheimer.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -