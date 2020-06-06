Bill passed away quietly, at home, early Monday morning surrounded by Jean, his wife of almost 70 years, and his family after a short battle with cancer. Bill was 90 years of age. Like his father (John - "Scotty"), he was a long-time employee of the Hamilton Hydro. In addition to Jean, he loved and was beloved by his sister Margaret (Bob), brothers John (Enid), and James (Sheila) and his children Barbara (late husband Robert), Ian (Sherrill), Robert (Colleen) and Allan. Bill took pride in his grandchildren Rebecca, Alyshia, Kyle, Rachel, Liam and Jaimie, and his great-grandchildren Gracie, Owen and Lucy. He appreciated his cousins, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed attending Parkview Church. Bill endeavoured to brighten the lives of everyone he met. The family wishes to express their gratitude to V.O.N. and Bayshore Nursing services and Swayde Hamilton for their exceptional assistance and palliative care. Additionally, the support of friends and family at this time is also much appreciated. With his passing Bill leaves the world with less laughter (fewer "Bill" jokes), generosity and consistent sense of care for others. A Celebration of Life is planned for a time in which larger gatherings are possible (T.B.A.). We would ask that anecdotes, or special memories be submitted to a book of remembrance to be augmented then. We invite you to view the photo collection at the following website, www.cresmountfennellchapel.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in support of Parkview Church 'Outreach Programme' be sent to Parkview Church Compassion Ministries, 1120 West 5th St., Hamilton, On, L9B1J6 - www.parkviewchurchhamilton.ca (905-536-7457).
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.