On the afternoon of October 10, 2020, being lovingly cared for at home by his thankful children, William (Bill) Buys transitioned from a full and blessed life of just over 87 years to be with his Saviour at Home in Glory. In Dad's own words an abundant life he has had! Husband to the late Margaret (2012), beloved father to Margo Janssens (Tim), Bill (Joany), Kathy Kralt (Peter), Brian, Carl (Ann), Dave (Linda), Mark (Sandra), Joanna (1971), John (Glenna), Darrell (Christine) and his favorite son Trevor. Grandpa/Opa to 38 grandchildren, great grandpa/big Opa to 30 great grandchildren. He was intensely proud of and thankful for the 101 members of his immediate family. Dad's helping hand, joking manner and steady faith were an inspiration to many. His faithful phone calls to family members and friends from around the world on significant days will be missed. He also pushed the barriers of living life to the full - even though he retired from banking at the age of 56. From enjoying his '2nd career' landscaping work right up to the day before his cancer diagnosis, to riding his motorcycle on his 87th birthday, to word games with his grandchildren and kids right up until the day before he breathed his last, Dad fully lived out his belief that life is sacred, from conception to natural death. "For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all shall be made alive" 1 Corinthians 15:22 Deep gratitude to the staff, nurses, and care team associated with the Niagara branch of LHIN, as well as the Juravinski Cancer center for their care for both Dad and us. More details can be seen at the website of Tallman Funeral Homes at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca