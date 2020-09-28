Bill passed suddenly on September 21, 2020 in his 58th year. He joins his parents Richard and Elsa, Brother Brian, stepdaughter Brittany and her baby girl. He leaves behind his partner Ann of over 15 years and her children Mike, David, Tiffany, Doug, Anita and Justin as well as 13 grandchildren. Survived by his daughter Jennifer, father William Whitty Sr. of BC, siblings Sharon (Joe), Charlotte, Keith and many nieces and nephews. Bill was an avid Leaf's fan and loved NASCAR. He had a career in the trucking industry for many decades. He had a contagious laugh and told the best stories. He will be greatly missed. A private family service will take place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store