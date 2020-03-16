Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for William WIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles WIGGINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Charles WIGGINS Obituary
Sadly, after a long struggle with health issues, Bill passed away at Billings Court Manor, Burlington on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by parents Bernice (nee Breckon) and Edwin. Survived by siblings Jane (Rob Dinsdale) and Mark (Debra) and family members Lyndsey, Kim, Ellen and Paul. Cremation has taken place. Interment Appleby Pioneer Cemetery, Burlington at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bill to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -