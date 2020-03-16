|
Sadly, after a long struggle with health issues, Bill passed away at Billings Court Manor, Burlington on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by parents Bernice (nee Breckon) and Edwin. Survived by siblings Jane (Rob Dinsdale) and Mark (Debra) and family members Lyndsey, Kim, Ellen and Paul. Cremation has taken place. Interment Appleby Pioneer Cemetery, Burlington at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bill to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020