William (Bill) CLARK
Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital on August 22, 2020 in his 91st year. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend of 71 years Dorothy. Loving father of Paul (Stella) and Suzanne (Tom) Kirley. Wonderful poppa to his grandchildren Russel (Charlene) Shaw, Pamela (Brad) Wellings, Adam (Angie) Shaw, Christopher (Sandra) Clark, Joel (Amy) Clark, great-grandfather of Kelsey and Jamie Shaw, Ethan, Taylor and Lauren Wellings, Isaac and Carter Shaw, Caleb, Paige and Jayce Clark, and Sophie Clark. Survived by his brothers Norm (Gail), Dan (Anne), sister Judy (Ron) Wilkins and sister in law Lorraine. Predeceased by his brothers Harry and Ron (Elsie) and sister Marj Moore. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr in Stoney Creek on Thursday, August 27th from 1-3 p.m. A private Funeral Service will be held. Due to current restrictions facial coverings are required and we ask that you visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for the visitation due to limited space availability. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cheyne Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
