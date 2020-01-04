|
Passed away peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital in his 77th year on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. William (Billy) born in Glasgow, Scotland beloved husband of Maureen for 55 years, father of Andrew (Michelle) and Allison (Todd) , proud Pappa ot Tristan and Caeden Scot and Freyja and Simon Colvin. survived by his twin sister Anne (S. Africa) and brother Ronald (Surrey, England). Bill will be remembered by his 32 years at Machinist at Stelco Caster, past president, St. Andrew's Benevolent Society, Assoc. Member of Hamilton Royal Canadian Legion Branch #163, associat member Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Officer's Mess, Hamilton Mountain, Federal Progressive Conservative Association, convenor, Hamilton Mountain Minor Hockey Association and driver, Hamilton Waterfront Trolley Project. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 720 Ninth Ave. Hamilton on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. special thanks for the loving care of the staff at Lincoln terrace, St. Peter's Hospital.