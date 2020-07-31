It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of William in his 90th year. He led a long, rich and beautifully lived life that touched so many people in so many positive ways. His final weeks were spent at St. Josephs Hospital Hamilton on Internal Medicine and then St. Peters Hospital Palliative Care Unit. He became well recognized by all of his caregivers for his spirit, hard work and determination to get better and to regain his strength. He never gave up. The family wishes to sincerely thank all of the staff for the wonderful care that they provided and for their kindness and compassion. We will be forever grateful. We also wish to thank all of the staff and caregivers at Amica Dundas, especially Dr. Sam Macaluso, for their kindness and support. William loved his Amica community and it was a wonderful place to spend his final months. He became a well known character there going to his exercise classes and socializing in the Bistro. William was born in Dundas, Ontario and was the last surviving son, one of five boys, of James Frederick (Fred) Dobson and Nellie (McToal) Dobson. He loved his brothers Gordon, Tom, Edgar and his identical twin Robert and he worked hard over the years to keep the family close and in touch despite being widely separated across the country. He is survived by his beloved wife Donna (Grieveson) Dobson, son Gregory, daughter-in-law Caroline, granddaughters Sarah and Olivia, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Carol, Ginny and Nancy and nephews Rick, Andrew, William and Fred. He grew up in Dundas and was proud of it. The son of a machinist in Bertrams factory he developed a strong work ethic. He loved riding horses in the beautiful countryside around Dundas and practising his marksmanship with his twin Bob. After spotting a beautiful red haired girl in church in Dundas he knew then that he wanted Donna to be his bride. Their wonderful marriage of 64 years began in 1956. His undying love and dedication to Donna never faltered and was still strong right until the end. During his long illness his only concern was for her wellbeing. She meant everything to him. After starting a successful career with the Royal Bank in Toronto the family moved frequently all across Canada. Although at times it was difficult, he embraced the changes and new experiences and always quickly made new friends and community connections. People were drawn to his good nature, humility and genuine interest in the lives of others. As an example of how highly he was regarded, while in Manitoba he was presented with an eagle feather from an indigenous chief. This is a very high honour and he valued it tremendously. In fact, he then became known to the family as Soaring Eagle! One of his favorite things was to ride a horse in the Rocky Mountains with his family. To soar in the high country. He lived an active, engaged and healthful life including becoming an accomplished equestrian, a runner, an expert skier, golfer, outdoorsman and a musician in several bands. He was a committed member of the Presbyterian church and devoted much time to charity work such as riding for the disabled. His wonderful storytelling at social gatherings became legendary and was always done with a great sense of humour. He had a great sense of style and took much pride in always looking very sharp. The character traits that come to mind when we remember William include his gentleness, commitment, faithfulness, honesty, integrity, a lifelong learner, hard worker, determination and warmth to name just a few. He was a true gentleman. He genuinely appreciated every day on this earth and was grateful for everything that came his way. His glass was always half full even during the most challenging times. This was always a source of inspiration for the family. We will all miss him terribly. Cremation has taken place and his wishes were for a small service with family and a few friends. In view of the Covid-19 restrictions and uncertainty a specific date has yet to be chosen. It will take place at Turner Family Funeral Home in Dundas, 53 Main St. Dundas, Ontario L9H 2P7. 905-628-6412. info@turnerfh.ca. Plans are to set up a video link so that friends and family can join in remotely if they wish. Condolences, memories and photos may be directed to Turners. The family will announce the date and details of a service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please direct any gifts or donations to the Hamilton Equestrian Association for the Disabled. 905-679-8323. Online donations can be made at tead.on.ca
"His life was gentle, and the elements so mixed in him that nature might stand up and say to all the world.....This was a man." William Shakespeare