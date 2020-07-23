William David O'Hagen (Sonny), beloved husband, best friend and soulmate of Holly (Petrie), passed away suddenly on Friday July 17, 2020. Predeceased by son, David, his parents and siblings Tommy, Nancy and Paul.. Survived by Holly, daughter Beth and sister Avril. Bill will be sadly missed by his wonderful family of nieces and nephews and by Holly's brother and sister and families. Music was Bill's passion. He enjoyed singing, playing guitar and composing special occasion songs for the family. Playing snooker with Jimmy at the Legion and losing money to him at golf were the highlights of his week. Special thanks to Barb and Jimmy Prince for being Holly's rock. There will be no formal service, family and friends are invited to a backyard visitation to be held Sat. Aug. 8th, 2-5 pm (rain date Sun. Aug. 9th 2-5 pm) at 538 Upper Gage Ave. Please observe and respect COVID protocol. Memorial donations, if desired, to Bereaved Families on Ontario, South Centreal Region, Unit 2B-300 Fennell Ave E., Hamilton, L9A 1T2 or to your favourite charity would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store