1/1
William David "Bill" ROSS
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of William (Bill) Ross at the age of 68. Bill was born in Hamilton on January 6, 1952 and resided there for most of his life. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Helen Ross and by his sister Jacqueline Goodrick. He will be greatly missed by his nieces Catherine Goodrick (Rodger), and Carolyn Marchis (Matthew), as well as his brother-in-law James Peter Goodrick. Bill will be fondly remembered by his great-nephew Andrew and his great-nieces Elizabeth and Sarah. His passing will also be mourned by many extended family members and friends. Bill was an avid fisherman who spent many quiet hours in the waters of the Grand River. His absence will also be strongly felt by his many friends at the vanning events he loved to attend throughout Ontario and the United States. A private service to Celebrate William's Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to attend the service please email FriendsofBillRoss182@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to COPD Foundation would be much appreciated. Information can be found at www.copdfoundation.org. Online condolences, photos, and memories of Bill can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved