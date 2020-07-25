It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of William (Bill) Ross at the age of 68. Bill was born in Hamilton on January 6, 1952 and resided there for most of his life. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Helen Ross and by his sister Jacqueline Goodrick. He will be greatly missed by his nieces Catherine Goodrick (Rodger), and Carolyn Marchis (Matthew), as well as his brother-in-law James Peter Goodrick. Bill will be fondly remembered by his great-nephew Andrew and his great-nieces Elizabeth and Sarah. His passing will also be mourned by many extended family members and friends. Bill was an avid fisherman who spent many quiet hours in the waters of the Grand River. His absence will also be strongly felt by his many friends at the vanning events he loved to attend throughout Ontario and the United States. A private service to Celebrate William's Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to attend the service please email FriendsofBillRoss182@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to COPD Foundation would be much appreciated. Information can be found at www.copdfoundation.org
. Online condolences, photos, and memories of Bill can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca