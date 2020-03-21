|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Williamson on March 16, 2020, while diligently preparing for the golf season with the use of a prosthetic leg. Predeceased by his parents, Wilma and Colonel John Williamson, and his brother Terry. Bill will be fondly remembered by his brother Michael (Debbie), his partner Sandy Stout and numerous nieces and nephews. A proud lifelong resident of Dundas, he took immense pleasure in knowing the ins and outs of Dundas life. Bill was involved with recreational sport within the Dundas community as a player and a coach over the years, as well as fund raising for his favourite social club, Dundas Legion, Branch 36. An eternal optimist, Bill persevered through his many health obstacles with a positive spirit that could not be contained. Special thanks to Drs. Ingram and Treleaven at the renal programs within St. Joseph's Hospital, Dr. Grad at the Amputee Rehabilitation Program, and all of those within Hamilton Health Sciences who supported Bill over the last few years. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to Diabetes Canada, Kidney Foundation of Canada, Heart & Stroke Foundation or a . Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020