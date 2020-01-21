Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for William ROBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Derek ROBB


1943 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Derek ROBB Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Derek. Beloved husband of Ruth, loved father of Christine Tharme (Steve) and late son Mike (Andrea). Grandfather to Shannon and Evan. Brother to Barbara Kunkel (Bill). Brother in law to David Munson (Sue). As well as his many nieces, nephews, cousins and all extended family here and in Northern Ireland. The Funeral Service will be held at Cheyne Presbyterian Church, 7 King St W, Stoney Creek, on Wednesday, January 22nd at 1:30 p.m. with visitation for one hour prior. Interment Mountview Gardens Cemetery, Stoney Creek. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -