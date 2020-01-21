|
|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Derek. Beloved husband of Ruth, loved father of Christine Tharme (Steve) and late son Mike (Andrea). Grandfather to Shannon and Evan. Brother to Barbara Kunkel (Bill). Brother in law to David Munson (Sue). As well as his many nieces, nephews, cousins and all extended family here and in Northern Ireland. The Funeral Service will be held at Cheyne Presbyterian Church, 7 King St W, Stoney Creek, on Wednesday, January 22nd at 1:30 p.m. with visitation for one hour prior. Interment Mountview Gardens Cemetery, Stoney Creek. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020