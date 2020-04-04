|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of William (Bill) D. Jaffrey, son of Dr. W. Reginald Jaffrey and Alma (McMahon). Bill departed peacefully early March 30, 2020, age 82 years leaving behind Sylvia Hanley (Hill), his loving companion of more than 40 years. Devoted step-father and father, Bill will be deeply missed by Paul (Carol), Steven (Dee), Susan (David), Laura (Erick), Mary (Rob), and Steven (Cathy). Also in mourning are Bill's dear grandchildren Brett, Shane, Shannon, Bonnie, Jordan, David, David, Daniel, and Michael. Brother to late Jean (Thomas) and Ruthe (Stowe), and Uncle to Margaret, Beverley, John, Ann, Richard, and Lynn, Bill grew up in Dundas where he resided for most of his life. Bill had a long career at CHCH Television from October 1969-October 1996 until he retired, when he began to take up spending more time with family and travelling to Florida with Sylvia. Bill will be fondly remembered as the go-to person for technology, an avid camper, involvement in the air force in his earlier years, working on cars, and his beloved dogs later in life. Due to the Covid-19 lock down, cremation has taken place. Close family may gather to celebrate Bill's life at a future date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020