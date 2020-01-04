|
|
After a short but valiant fight with cancer, William Douglas Lionel Graham passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. He was born in Hamilton, Ontario to Alma O'Blender and Douglas Graham on November 15, 1935 and married Patricia Anna Marie Decker on May 29, 1959, remaining devoted to her until her passing earlier this year. Bill was also predeceased by his eldest daughter Sandy. He is survived by his daughters, Laura Graham, Julie Graham Hood, Kate Graham, Jennifer Kovner and Nicole Iwanicha, and his grandchildren, Madeleine Mavroudis, Graham Hood, Justin Hood and Elliott Graham-Shaw. Bill attended St. Andrews College in Aurora and maintained a lifelong relationship with the school, serving on the Board of Directors and as a mentor to many associated with the school. He then attended Hillfield College in Hamilton, where he developed his sporting abilities. His name is on the Athletics Hall of Fame at the College. He went on to become an extremely successful business man, which culminated in his being the Director of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada. His list of sporting achievements is extensive. Bill was a member of the Belleville McFarlands World Hockey Champions. He was an all-around sportsman, outdoorsman and environmentalist. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and skiing with his many friends. As a member of the Hamilton Tiger Cats from 1953-1960, he played in both the 1953 and 1957 Grey Cup Championship teams, and continued supporting the team both as an alumnus and fan. He was an avid and champion squash player and a long-time member of the Cambridge Club. In addition, he later took on competitive Carriage Driving, competing in both Canada and the US, and is a past president of the Canadian Carriage Driving Society. He was also a member of the Ontario Racquet Club and Blue Top Hunt Club, and remained close friends with many other members until his passing. After retirement Bill spent most of his time at his favorite place on earth, the cottage at Little Pike Bay, and also at Graham Farms where he bred Canadian Horses. The Canadian horse is known to be hardy and well-muscled, intelligent and full of personality. Small in stature, it's known as "the little iron horse" for its amazing stamina and endurance. A natural union. Bill and Pat spent many years showing their horses at Carriage riding events across North America. Bill volunteered with many organizations providing both his time and his business expertise to their causes. He was still active at St. Andrews College, the Bruce Trail Conservancy and Sources of Knowledge on the Bruce Peninsula until his sudden illness. If you were a friend of Bill?s you were a friend for life. Friends he made in school, sports, work and life in general remained so for his entire life. A special note of thanks for the care and compassion of Dr. Besik and all the nurses and staff at Credit Valley Oncology and Palliative Ward. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W. (just east of Erin Mills Parkway) on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10 - 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. In Memory of Bill, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca