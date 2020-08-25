1/1
William Douglas MARTIN
Passed away at Parkwood Institute, 2 Perth, London, Ontario on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee McMenamin). Loving father of Carolyn Augustynowicz (John) and Robert. Grandfather of Annette Moosberger (Dennis), great-grandfather of Craig and Stacy Valko (Steve) and great-great-grandfather of Olivia and Easton Valko. Bill was a WWII veteran - Canadian Provost Corps. Bill motorcycled on his "matchless", protecting Holland, Belgium, France, Germany and England. He regularly visited the troops at Camp Borden and Petawawa and always lent a helping hand at the Exhibitions Warriors Parade. Prior to retiring Bill was employed at STELCO for 31 years as a journeymen electrician. The family would like to thank the dedicated care teams at Parkwood Institute, 2 Perth, London as well as the wonderful volunteers from the London Canadian Legion Branches. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, August 27 from 12 - 1 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of Bill to any Royal Canadian Legion Branch in London, Ontario would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
