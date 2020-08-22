1931 - 2020 Passed away peacefully in his 89th year, Bill will now join his wife Margaret (Midge), who passed in 2019. Wonderful father to Bill (Marilyn), Deb (Gary), Joni (deceased) Dave, Ron (deceased), and David. He leaves behind his sister Shirley (Steve), and will join his brother Tom (deceased). Brother-in-law to Mary, Lynn, Cheryl, Frank, Isabelle (deceased), and Jim (deceased). He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He lived a full life with "people" being his principle joy. Always the social butterfly. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to a Hospice of your choice would be appreciated. "We'll miss you Dad. Love always, your kids." Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com