Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Resources
More Obituaries for William Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Douglas (Bill) Simon


1925 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Douglas (Bill) Simon Obituary
Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital survived by his loving family, wife Margaret, children Craig (Barbara), John (late Ali) and grand-children, Ian, Sean, Elizabeth, Will and Alexander. Bill was 40 years working at Dofasco, retiring in 1989. He was a long-time member of Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A Gathering of Friends and Family to be held at a later date. In memory of Bill, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) 555 Concession St., Hamilton ON, L8V 1A8, would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -