Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital survived by his loving family, wife Margaret, children Craig (Barbara), John (late Ali) and grand-children, Ian, Sean, Elizabeth, Will and Alexander. Bill was 40 years working at Dofasco, retiring in 1989. He was a long-time member of Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A Gathering of Friends and Family to be held at a later date. In memory of Bill, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) 555 Concession St., Hamilton ON, L8V 1A8, would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020