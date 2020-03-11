Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Pickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Pickard


1942 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Pickard Obituary
William (Bill) passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital in his 78th year. Predeceased by his parents J. Aubrey and Cassie Pickard and his first wife Sheena. He is survived by his loving wife Vivien, son Jared, daughter Tracey (Steve), sisters Lynda (Glenn) and Carol, his sister-in-law Bev (Mel) and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by close friends and neighbours as the person they could always count on to lend a hand. Cremation has already taken place to be followed by a private family memorial at a later date. In keeping with Bill's love of his dog Cayenne and his "granddoggy" Molly, donations to the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -