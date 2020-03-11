|
William (Bill) passed away peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital in his 78th year. Predeceased by his parents J. Aubrey and Cassie Pickard and his first wife Sheena. He is survived by his loving wife Vivien, son Jared, daughter Tracey (Steve), sisters Lynda (Glenn) and Carol, his sister-in-law Bev (Mel) and many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by close friends and neighbours as the person they could always count on to lend a hand. Cremation has already taken place to be followed by a private family memorial at a later date. In keeping with Bill's love of his dog Cayenne and his "granddoggy" Molly, donations to the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020