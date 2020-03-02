|
|
Bill passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 with his beloved wife, Gloria, of 44 years, by his side at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. Bill is survived by his devoted wife Gloria Reid, his four children Denise O'Connor (Ed), Bruce Reid (Gail), John Reid (Geraldine), and Paul Reid (Natalie), and step- daughter Darlene Cluett (Dianne Dicus). He also leaves behind four granddaughters: Megan O'Connor, Laura O'Connor, Sarah Reid, and Camille Reid, and great grandson Rowan St. John. He was much loved by his nieces, nephews, many family members and friends. Bill's and Gloria's careers brought them to many exciting places, giving them wonderful experiences and memories together. Once they moved back to Ontario in 2009, Bill and Gloria decided to settle down in the Dundas area, making many wonderful friends at the S.I.M. Gym at St. Joseph's Villa, and grew closer with their family. We would like thank Dr. Zou and her staff for their wonderful care. Cremation has taken place. Friends and family will be welcomed at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St. EAST, Dundas, ON for a Celebration of Bill's Life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. (additional parking at the Air Force Club). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020