William Edward "Bill" BURVILLE
Passed away at the Brantford General Hospital, on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in his 96th year. Predeceased by his first wife Ida May (Sapsford) Burville. Beloved spouse and partner of 25 years Rita Marie McDonald. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Harriet (Selves) Burville. Dear father of Harry. Loving grandfather to Christopher Burville, Leah Mattingley and great grandfather to Evan and Grace Mattingley. Predeceased by his brothers Victor and Leslie. Bill served in WWII with the R.C.A.F. from 1943-1945 and was a retired employee from Dominion Foundries and Steel. Cremation has taken place. SERENITY BURIAL & CREAMTION SERVICES INC. 361 Main Street, Port Dover in care of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.
