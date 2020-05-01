We are sad to announce on April 27, 2020 in his 89th year the passing of our Husband, Dad, and Grandfather. A beloved husband of Myrtle Mary for 62 years, loving Father of Carol (Rick) and Sylvia (Glenn), and wonderful Grandpa to Jordan, Erik (Hannah), Adele (Ryan), Nadine, Alayne (Nate), and Ian. Survived by his sisters-in-law Geraldine, Kathleen, Glady, and the many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Morna Schweitzer, sister Georgina (Jim), step-sisters Ruth (Frank) and Phylis (Melvin), and step-brother Edward (Muriel). Also predeceased by his in-laws Herbert and Ellen Beer, sisters-in law Irene (Ross), Rita (Ralph), and brothers-in-law Edmund, Don, and Paul. Bill was born in Toronto and was a Ridley College graduate who settled in Hamilton where he and Myrtle owned the Rosery Florist until they retired in 1995 to enjoy landscape painting, traveling, camping, spending time with their family, and relocating to St. Catharines. Bill was active in the Hamilton community as an avid curler, and volunteer with the Distress Centre and Kiwanis Club. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at the NHS-St Catharines Hospital that cared for him in the last week of his life. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, St. Catharines. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at a future date. Donations would be appreciated in Bill's name to Church of the Good Shepherd, 677 Niagara St., St. Catharines, L2M 3R4.



