Formerly of Hamilton and Terrace Bay, On. After a long fight with cancer Bill passed away with his daughter by his side at Manitouwadge Hospital. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon [nee Lymburner], daughter Sheri Oak and son Jeff [Hugette]. Dear grandfather to Chelsea and Jacob Oak and Jessica King. Great grandfather of Liam Salisbury. Bill is also survived by his brother Doug [Marion] and sister Marlene and many nieces and nephews. Bill was a long time resident of Hamilton and Stoney Creek before retiring to Northern Ontario. Bill was the former owner operator of Barton/20 Towing company in Hamilton. Bill was predeceased by his sister Ruth Luanberg, son-in-law Gary Oak [April2019] and grandson David Oak [May 2019].
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020