Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Ellis King


1937 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Ellis King Obituary
Formerly of Hamilton and Terrace Bay, On. After a long fight with cancer Bill passed away with his daughter by his side at Manitouwadge Hospital. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon [nee Lymburner], daughter Sheri Oak and son Jeff [Hugette]. Dear grandfather to Chelsea and Jacob Oak and Jessica King. Great grandfather of Liam Salisbury. Bill is also survived by his brother Doug [Marion] and sister Marlene and many nieces and nephews. Bill was a long time resident of Hamilton and Stoney Creek before retiring to Northern Ontario. Bill was the former owner operator of Barton/20 Towing company in Hamilton. Bill was predeceased by his sister Ruth Luanberg, son-in-law Gary Oak [April2019] and grandson David Oak [May 2019].
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -