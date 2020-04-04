Home

William Ernest (Bill) Almas

Suddenly, but peacefully at Brantford General Hospital on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Bill went to be with his Lord in his 89th year. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Ruth (nee Redding). Loving father to Donald (Kathleen) Almas and Heather Almas. Devoted grandfather of Benjamin (Danielle) and Caroline. Brother to Mary Barber and Murray Almas. Bill was a long time farmer growing vegetables on the family farm in Burlington, and then relocating the farm to Rockton for 41 years. A hardworking man, he was happiest in his tractor. He retired at 85 to his home in St. George. Bill was an honourable man, friend to many, and well respected in his community. Private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. In memory of Bill, donations made to Samaritan's Purse would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020
