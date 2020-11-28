Bill was born in Welland, Ontario. He completed high school in Hamilton followed by one year at McMaster University in the BSc program. He worked for Stelco for almost 30 years and retired from there. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Sabina. Cremation has taken place and as per Bill's request, no funeral service will be held. He will be interred in Burlington Memorial Gardens. His family would like to thank the staff of Victoria Gardens and the medical staff of the Hamilton General Hospital for their exceptional care of Bill. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.