It is with great sadness that the family of William Field announces his passing on Friday, January 31, 2020, in his 94th year. Bill was predeceased by his wife Joyce, but is survived by his children Linda Tiley, Glen (Sharon), Jennifer Kubilis, Martin (Josee), Andrew (Dawn) and seven grand-children and six great-grandchildren. Bill is predeceased by his sisters, Genevieve and June. Bill was an avid skier and a member of Holimont ski club for 43 years. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington (905.527.0405). A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. The family would like to thanks the staffs of Caroline Place, St. Joseph's Hospital and the General Hospital for tending to Bill's health needs over the last five months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020