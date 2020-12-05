1/2
William Francis (Bill) Dewing
1948-07-09 - 2020-11-30
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Francis Dewing II, Bill to most, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1948 in Windsor Ontario. He was predeceased by his parents, William and Eileen Dewing. For 25 years, Bill along with his sister, were proud owners of Cicero's IGA. He loved to give to his community and always did more than expected. He continued his generosity while working at St. Eugene's Church until he retired in 2017 Husband to Esther Dewing who will miss him greatly. A Hero to his children Cari, Kelly (Kevin), Adam, Billy and Josh as well as to his grandchildren to Griffin, Gavin, Kieran, Elijah & Mason. He is survived by his sisters Barbara and Elizabeth (Dave) as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family, friends and members of his community are invited to honor his memory at St. Eugene's Church on Tuesday, December 8th at 10:00 a.m. A private service will follow. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Bill's memory are asked to consider the Heart & Stroke Society or ALS Society of Canada

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved