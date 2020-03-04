Home

More Obituaries for William COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Fred COLLINS Jr.

William Fred COLLINS Jr. In Memoriam
William Fred Jr. (Freddy) March 4, 2005 Brother, there is a link that cannot sever, Love and remembrance last forever. Thomas Ritchie (Rick) February 15, 2007 Brother, close in our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. Florence Jean (Flo) May 11, 2014 And while she lies in peaceful sleep, Always loved, never forgotten. William Fred Sr. (Fred) February 28, 1991 Words are few, but thoughts are deep, Memories of you we will always keep. We know all of you are with Nana, Pop, Donny, Don Sr., Eileen, and Aunt Betty sharing your stories about the good old days. Please remember, it isn't what we write, It isn't what we say, it's how we feel deep inside as we think of all of you today. We love and miss all of you dearly. The Collins, Echlin, Midwinter and Mosher families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 4, 2020
