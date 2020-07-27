1/1
William Frederick "Bill" HESLOP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at University Hospital in London, Ontario on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 69. Predeceased by parents Martyn and Janet Heslop. Survived by brother Wayne Heslop (Glenna), niece Kristen (Alain) and nephew Michael (Julie), as well as great-nieces and nephews; Jacob, Brianne, Cassie, Ryan, Nikki and Karlee. Bill will also be remembered by the extended Heslop family, numerous friends and past colleagues. Growing up in Burlington, Bill attended MM Robinson High School and later attended the University of Waterloo. He went on to spend 35 years in the London area where he had a successful career as an executive in the Bus Lines industry. In his downtime, he enjoyed playing baseball and golf and was an avid sports fan. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and support staff at University Hospital in London for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care provided. As per his wishes, Private Cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill to Epilepsy Ontario would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved