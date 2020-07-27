Passed away peacefully at University Hospital in London, Ontario on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 69. Predeceased by parents Martyn and Janet Heslop. Survived by brother Wayne Heslop (Glenna), niece Kristen (Alain) and nephew Michael (Julie), as well as great-nieces and nephews; Jacob, Brianne, Cassie, Ryan, Nikki and Karlee. Bill will also be remembered by the extended Heslop family, numerous friends and past colleagues. Growing up in Burlington, Bill attended MM Robinson High School and later attended the University of Waterloo. He went on to spend 35 years in the London area where he had a successful career as an executive in the Bus Lines industry. In his downtime, he enjoyed playing baseball and golf and was an avid sports fan. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and support staff at University Hospital in London for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care provided. As per his wishes, Private Cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill to Epilepsy Ontario would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com