August 25, 1938 to June 6, 2020 Willliam F. Lawton (Bill) passed away peacefully following a stroke in his 82nd year. Predeceased by his loving parents George and Margaret (Scott) Lawton, his beloved wife Jean (2003), siblings George (Edith), Velma Robinson (Glynn), Joan Start (Roy) and Elaine Strang (Pat); nephews David Robinson, George Lawton (Ellen), Allan Start; nieces Jeannie Smith and Brenda Whittaker. Survived by his sister Doris Schatz (late husband Harold), brother James (Barbara), his step-son David Cameron (Chris); nieces DOris New (Barry), Margaret Rumford (Ted), Judy Dibben (Bruce), Joan Robinson (Doug), Debbie Nelson (Albert), Myra Friday (Donald), Peggy Strang; nephews Glynn Robinson (Bonnie), Michael Schatz (Alison), Scott Strang (Debbie), William Strang (Helena); and many great-nieces and nephews. Bill was a Firefighter in Hamilton for 30 years before retiring to the spacious log house he built in the 1980's near Sprucedale, ON. As an outdoorsman he loved fishing, hunting and playing hockey. His fellow Firefighters Clark Wood (Woodie), Tom McDade and the late Doug Barber, as well as Joe Rowley were lifelong buddies. Glynn Robinson and family are especially remembered for their ongoing support to Bill. The family thanks the staff at Southlake Regional Health Centre (Newmarket) for their genuine and compassionate care for Bill. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.basicfunerals.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 9, 2020.