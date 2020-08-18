MacDonald, William Gordon (Bill), 83, born Dec 5, 1936, of Langton, Ontario, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at Sakura house in Woodstock, Ontario. Bill was the son of Lorne and Lillian MacDonald (predeceased) and leaves behind two sisters, Berva Alderwood and Linda Wilson. Bill was an avid and passionate genealogist with a special interest in the Lounsbury line. While his body failed him, his mind was very keen and he worked and worried over his genealogy research to the very end. Bill is now in the hands of Gendinnig Funeral Home for cremation. No service will be held at this time. The family would like to thank the staff of Sakura house for their excellent care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sakura house would be appreciated.



