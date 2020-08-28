February 24, 1928 - August 25, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bill Dougherty in his 92nd year. Loving husband for 69 years of Diana (Hainsworth). Dear father of Eric (Lynn), Craig (Rosanne) and Nancy (Joseph Redshaw). Loving Grandfather of Vanessa (Mark Ives), Ryan, Carly, Josie, Regan and Great Grandfather of Addison Marie Ives. Brother of the late Helen (Lawrence Eccleston deceased) and remembered by sister-in-law Sally (Bob Pilgrim deceased) and their families. Pre-deceased by his parents Marilla (House) and George Dougherty. Bill was a graduate of Delta High School and McMaster University 1951. He was a teacher in Hamilton and became a principal with the Wentworth County Board of Education at Eastdale, Winona, Bellmoore and retiring from Tapleytown School in 1983. Past President of the Wentworth County Men's Teachers Federation, Past President of the Ontario Public School Masters Association District 13 and a member of Phi Delta Kappa. Bill was an active member of Stoney Creek United Church and a Sunday School Superintendent. Past President of the Stoney Creek Men's Club for many years which sponsored scouting and other activities. Proud of his United Empire Loyalist heritage who first arrived in North America in 1710. Active in playing and coaching many sports. - softball, hardball, football, hockey, tennis, badminton, golf, skiing and a former member of the Grimsby Curling Club. Bill loved his cottage where he spent a lot of treasured time with family. He had a passion for water skiing and was always willing to teach this to anyone wanting to learn. Bill's hobbies included woodworking and tole painting. The family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Chan and the staff of Regina Gardens who provided Bill outstanding care. We are eternally grateful. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, Stoney Creek, interment at Mountview Gardens. He will be dearly missed. For those who wish, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Prostrate Cancer Research or a local charity of your choice. Please leave condolences and memories online at www.donaldvbrown.ca