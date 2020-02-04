Home

William George ELLISON Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Victoria Gardens Nursing Home in Hamilton on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his beloved wife Joan in 2012. Loving father of Judy McInerney (Rick) of Vancouver and Barbara MacDonald (Late Norm) of Hamilton. Cherished grandfather of David (Sasha) and Sean (Stephanie) and great-grandfather of Jacob, Nathan, Kyle and Wyatt. In keeping with Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to a would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
