Livingstone, William George Gibbon. Passed peacefully on May 17 2020 in Burlington at age 94. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Olive (Tyndall) Livingstone 2005. Father of Pamela (Ian), Lorna, and Sylvia. Grandfather of Heather, Carly, and Colette. Great Grandfather of Braeden, Jesse, and Darcie. A Civil Engineer from Trinity College Dublin (BA, BAI), Master of Education from U of Toronto, Associate Member of Institute of Civil Engineers (AMICE) from London, England. Bill lived in Burlington, and worked in Stelco, Lorne Park Secondary School, and Mohawk College. He enjoyed building rock walls, camping trailers, tree forts, go-carts, and toys to name a few of his many projects. Playing piano, wood burning, and mapping family trees were hobbies he loved. Thank you to Toni, Tony, Mark, Lakeshore Place and Hampton Terrace staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joseph Brant Memorial Foundation are appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store