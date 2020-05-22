William George Gibbon Livingstone
1925-07-17 - 2020-05-17
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Livingstone, William George Gibbon. Passed peacefully on May 17 2020 in Burlington at age 94. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Olive (Tyndall) Livingstone 2005. Father of Pamela (Ian), Lorna, and Sylvia. Grandfather of Heather, Carly, and Colette. Great Grandfather of Braeden, Jesse, and Darcie. A Civil Engineer from Trinity College Dublin (BA, BAI), Master of Education from U of Toronto, Associate Member of Institute of Civil Engineers (AMICE) from London, England. Bill lived in Burlington, and worked in Stelco, Lorne Park Secondary School, and Mohawk College. He enjoyed building rock walls, camping trailers, tree forts, go-carts, and toys to name a few of his many projects. Playing piano, wood burning, and mapping family trees were hobbies he loved. Thank you to Toni, Tony, Mark, Lakeshore Place and Hampton Terrace staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joseph Brant Memorial Foundation are appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved