Passed away peacefully at St. Josephs Hospital. Beloved husband of Julia Doreen (predeceased 2019). Loving father to Kathy (Chester) and Bill (Lucy). Grandfather to Nathan (Jen), Ryan (Lana), Michael, Kaitlyn and great-grandfather to Aria. He will be missed by his sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Bill was born in Alberta and came to Hamilton with his parents in the 1930's. He was a long time employee of Stanley Works and then retired from the Ministry of Labour. Bill loved to garden, even at Idlewyld, he enjoyed photography and was always happy with a shiny new car. The family wishes to extend a huge thank you to all staff at Idlewyld Manor for their care and compassion extended to Bill during his stay there. A private service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.