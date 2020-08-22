William Gerald Moore (Gerald or Gerry) passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2020. He was in his 83rd year. Gerald was born in Ancaster, Ontario and lived there his whole life until he moved to Moncton, NB in 2012 to live with his son and family. An avid Standardbred horseman, Gerald was well-known in the harness racing industry; he owned and trained harness racing horses. He was the "man behind the hanging shoe" [Hamilton Spectator article] and built and repaired harness racing carts. Gerald is survived by his daughter Gayle (Vince Swales), his son Arthur (Corrine May), grandson Finley Moore, and nieces Terri and Anne. He was predeceased by his wife Jane (nee Neil), his sister Patricia, and his parents William (Bill) and Margaret (Peggy). Special thanks to the Neil family for looking out for Gerald over the years, and for people who were like family including Mr. and Mrs. Doug Fields and Nancy and Mike Holmes. The Moore family also thanks the staff at Moncton Hospital for their incredible work and kindness. Cremation has taken place. When it’s safe to do so, Art and Gayle will bring Dad home to Ancaster to reside beside Mom. Arrangements entrusted to Fergusons Funeral Home, 1657 Mountain Road, Moncton (506-858-1995). In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
