William Gerald Morrissey (Gerry), born March 3, 1935, great husband to the love of his life, Marilyn Theresa Morrissey for 60 years, great father to Dean (Trudy) of Burlington and Michael (Rhonda) of Stouffville. Grandfather to Cassondra (Kyle), Matthew, Ryan, Caitlin and Shannon, and after smiling from ear to ear while meeting his great-granddaughter Halle, passed away after succumbing to the effects of a stroke on Monday August 03, 2020. Gerry was born and raised in Montreal and started his 44 year Insurance career with Continental Insurance in 1956 as a junior underwriter in the commercial department. Gerry left Continental Insurance and went to Prudential Assurance of England where he spent his career in Montreal, Toronto, and eventually opening the Kitchener-Waterloo branch, where he was the first branch manager. He was also awarded the Chief General Managers Plaque for the best Canadian Branch operation three times during his career. Gerry spent part of his career with General Accident, Now AVIVA Canada and also spent time with Economical Insurance before finally retiring in 1997. During his retirement Gerry enjoyed travelling, golfing, fishing, boating, and especially spending time watching his grandchildren grow into young adults and give them guidance with his incredible wit, sense of humour, and great insights. Gerry's love of dogs became even greater during his retirement. He never met a dog he didn't like and they always liked him back. He became known as the guy to call when you needed a pet sitter, or just the guy who wanted to walk and pet your dog and perhaps spoil them with a treat (which he always had in his pocket)! He loved to say, "Why have dogs if you can't spoil them?" Love you our husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, and keeping with Gerry's love of animals, please make a donation to the Burlington Humane Society or Burlington Animal Aid!