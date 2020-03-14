|
We announce with great sadness, and hearts full of love the passing of William (Bill) Fenwick, on Sunday March 8th, 2020 at Emmanuel House Hospice. Bill was the cherished Husband of Alice for 58 years, a devoted Father to Donna Elizabeth & son-in-law Domenic, beloved Papa to Alicia Catherine, Vince (Sarah) & baby Layla, Patricia (Jordan), and Sarah (Adam). Reunited in Heaven with parents William & Margaret, siblings Jack, Catherine (Bill), Margaret (Harold), Rosemary (Joe), and Andrew, Father & Mother-in-law James & Alice. Bill will be remembered by his Sister-in-law Catherine and Brother-in-law James, many nieces and nephews in Canada, Scotland, and the U.S.A. especially; Rob (Heather), Linda (Ian), Brian, The Coupar, Kelly and Fenwick Families, Neil (Mike), Christopher (Sarah) and their daughters Avery, Julia and Violet. Bill worked at The International Harvester Company as a licensed Gas, Steam, Pipe Fitter and Plumber for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He was a longtime member of the Hamilton Tartan Club, and served on the Board as Treasurer Phase 2, for Twenty Place Condominiums. Retirement included much travel, dancing, singing, and gardening. Bill will be missed by a great many, to know him was to love him, he leaves us an abundance of POSITIVE energy from which to draw. Special Thanks to: Dr. P. Zareba & Administrator Courtney, Dr. M. Aljama and nurse Shannon, Dr. R. McLeod and the Rosedale Medical Staff, especially Anne, Milena and Gabby, also the Heart Functions Clinic Staff at Hamilton General Hospital, Melinda Aubert (VON/LINH), and the entire Staff at Emmanuel House Hospice. We cannot overstate the exemplary, compassionate Palliative care provided by these Divine Angels. It was a wonderful experience during a very difficult time, we are eternally grateful. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm followed by a Memorial Service in the Chapel at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers and for those who wish, memorial donations made to the Emmanuel House Hospice Care would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020