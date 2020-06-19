It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Goodfellow at the age of 87. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Ruth. Loving father Ian, Andrew (Kim) and Craig (Cathy). Cherished grandpa of Justin, Victoria, Evan, Sydney, Carlo, and great-grandpa of Braxton, Raiden, Wynter, Colbie, Billie, Parker and Holden. Uncle to Rod and Arlene. Bill was a graduate of McMaster University, Bachelor of Arts. He worked with Canada Customs for 42 years and was a resident of Burlington for 60 years. We would like to thank the staff at Caroline Place for their care and support. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Private family service will follow. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival.