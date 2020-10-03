1/2
William Gordon "Bill" FRAYNE
Bill Frayne of Frayne Automotive passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Survived by his wife Catherine; son Luke; daughters Julie (Greg) and Leanne; grandchildren Jordon, Katelyn, Owen, Quinn and Grayson; nieces Lynda, Allison and nephew Jeff. Predeceased by parents Gordon and Winifred (Jordan) Frayne and sister Shirley (Jim) Rogers. At Bill's request there will be no visiting or service. The family would extend an invitation to family and friends to share their memories or stories at wfrayne37@gmail.com. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Good Shepherd or Canadian Cancer Society. www.rhbanderson.com Miss Me But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me, I hope you will realize, my pain at last is free, Miss me a little... but not to long And not with your head bowed low, Remember the love that we once shared Miss me.. But let me go, For this is a journey that we all must take And each must go alone, It's all a part of a master plan A step on the road to home, When you are lonely and sick at heart just go to some friends you know; Try burying your sorrows in some good deeds Miss me... but let me go.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
