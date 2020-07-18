1/
William Gordon (Bill) MacDONALD
Peacefully at his residence in Cayuga on Monday July 13, 2020, in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Sharon for over 49 years. Loved father of Randy, Shelley (Darren Smith). Loving Papa of Brody, Sierra, Taylor, Lindsay and Aaron. Dear brother of James-predeceased (Anne), Edward (Deborah), Edwin (Sandi), Robert (Wendy). Bill was a retired employee of Stelco Steel with 33 years of service, Past President of United Steel Workers Local 8782 in the 80's, Firearms and Hunters Education Instructor, Member of Haldimand Baseball Umpires Association from 1979-1988. As per Bill's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
