William Grant Smith
Peacefully on September 12, 2020, at The Village of Tansley Woods, Burlington, Ontario, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Ruth Caroline (2019). Beloved father of Barbara (Drew), Janice (Brian), and David (Lianne). Devoted grandfather of Patrick (Jennifer), Jessica (Brandon), Kasey, Sean (Kazuko), and Andy, and great-grandfather of Claire and Nora. Predeceased by two brothers, Morse (Joan) and Philip. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Bill was born on October 7, 1927, in Fort William (now Thunder Bay), Ontario. Bill was an avid golfer with the Skyway Senior Recreation Golf Club and curler at the Burlington Curling Club. He was a member of the Probus Club and the Roseland Club. Bill volunteered for the Heart and Stroke Foundation and St. Christopher's Anglican Church. Bill and Ruth travelled extensively and enjoyed spending summers at Lake Shebandowan with family and thoroughly enjoyed the company of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation and Service at www.smithsfh.com. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of Service of Remembrance at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
