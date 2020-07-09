Passed away at Hamilton General Hospital, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Rosemarie. Loved father of Greg Murray, Dawn Murray (Shelly), Greg Murray and Sue Ross (the late Russell) and step-father of Gerrie Mackenzie, Michelle Mackenzie and Christine Mackenzie. Cherished grandfather of Kirsten, Bailey, Justina, Riley and the late Caitlyn. Predeceased by his parents Annie and William Murray and by his brothers Gilbert and Edward Murray. Private services and cremation have taken place. If desired, memorial contributions to Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com