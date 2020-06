. Suddenly passed away in Calgary on June 23rd, 2020. Beloved son of Jane and his late father Sydney Hamber and brother to Becky. Known for his big heart and even bigger bear hugs, he will be greatly missed by Megan as well as his many friends and family. In memory of Will, and his love of Kilcoo Camp, donations can be made to Amici Camping Charity.



