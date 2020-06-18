William HAMILTON

It is with hearts full of love, that Bill's family announces his passing at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the age of 89. Back in the arms of his beloved wife Reta Hamilton (nee. Bridgett, 2004). Cherished father of Linda (Erven) Ricker, Darlene (Keith) Sabo, Phyllis (Murray) Robins and Glen Hamilton. Loving grandfather to Teresa (Dan), Robert (Melissa), Jeffrey (Allyn), Sara (Jason), Keith, Adam (Charlotte) and William. Doting great-grandfather of Caleb, Isaac, Sierra, Tristan, Emily, River, Owen and Travis. Bill will be fondly remembered by his best friend and brother Robert (Lois) Hamilton of Dunnville, sister-in-law Rosalyn (Arnold) Link. Bill is predeceased by his father Clifford Hamilton, his mother Irene Hamilton, brother-in-law George Bridgett and grandchildren John Sabo and Tracey Robins. Bill was strong in his faith and will be greatly missed at the South Cayuga Baptist Church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to hold a public service at this time, but please know the thoughts and prayers of our friends are very meaningful to us at this time. A private interment will be held. In memory of Bill, donations to the South Cayuga Baptist Church or the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, On. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca. Please select "Sign up for Notifications" on the Book of Memories website to receive updates.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 18, 2020.