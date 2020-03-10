|
Went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Dearly loved husband of †Ruth (White) Pyke and †Violet (Brotherton) Pyke, both in heaven. Beloved father of William Pyke and †Elizabeth Bengert. Loving grandfather of Carter Bengert, and father-in-law of Bruce Bengert. Dear stepfather of Ann (Keith) McCallum, Fred (Angie) Brotherton and Rev. David (Lisa) Brotherton. Step-grandfather of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Devoted brother of †Dr. Ronald Pyke, Linda Ponti-Sgargi and Rev. David (Marion) Pyke. Will also be missed by his nieces and nephews and extended family. Visitation on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown, where the Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow, and Interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations made to YFC/Youth Unlimited or a in memory of Bill would be appreciated by his family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 10, 2020